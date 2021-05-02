Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.85. 869,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $89.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

