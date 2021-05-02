Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.300-1.600 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

WDC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.63. 11,014,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.