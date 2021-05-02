Italo Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $71,212.95 and $10,270.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00063923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00281396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.20 or 0.01127344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.41 or 0.00744424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,917.20 or 1.00070706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.