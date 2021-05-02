Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce sales of $6.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.45 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 964,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,580. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

