Insula Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002611 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insula has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Insula has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $10,053.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071974 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,656 coins and its circulating supply is 950,132 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ISLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.