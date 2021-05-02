Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $22.04 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises 1.8% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

