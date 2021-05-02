Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 146,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.2% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

