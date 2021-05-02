Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,261 shares during the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers makes up approximately 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 2.47% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRGB. THB Asset Management bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRGB. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

