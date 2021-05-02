Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after acquiring an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,474,000 after buying an additional 48,242 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after buying an additional 328,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 371,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,151,000 after buying an additional 197,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $101.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $102.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

