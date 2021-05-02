Spectiv Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spectiv

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

