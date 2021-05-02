JustBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JustBet has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00063923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00281396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.20 or 0.01127344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.41 or 0.00744424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,917.20 or 1.00070706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.