CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 177,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. On average, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

