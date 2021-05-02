Short Interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Increases By 34.6%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,846,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 2,114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,794,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SGSVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SGSVF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 202,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

