CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,633. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. CLS Holdings USA has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

In other news, major shareholder Todd V. Swanson sold 197,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $41,370.00.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

