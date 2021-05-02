Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 276.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

