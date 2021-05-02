Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $103,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after acquiring an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 226,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $292.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $304.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

