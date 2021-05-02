United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,138 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

