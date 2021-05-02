SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Lutz Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,133 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 9.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $63,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,352,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $39.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

