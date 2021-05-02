Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $869,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,675,000 after buying an additional 78,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $36,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

