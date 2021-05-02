Donald L. Hagan LLC Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,362,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,326,000 after acquiring an additional 259,135 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGI opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

