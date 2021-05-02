Avondale Wealth Management Makes New $52,000 Investment in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $25.93 on Friday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.