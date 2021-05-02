Avondale Wealth Management Invests $210,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,895,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $14,286,130.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,128,765.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356 over the last ninety days.

NYSE PLTR opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

