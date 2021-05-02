Donald L. Hagan LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March makes up approximately 1.3% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UMAR opened at $28.83 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.

