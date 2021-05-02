Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 5,336 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,265 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,187,000 after purchasing an additional 667,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,242,000.

Shares of ESGE opened at $43.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96.

