Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,912 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $24,637,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIM. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NYSE CIM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.14. 2,601,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,151. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

