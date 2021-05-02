Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,514 shares during the period. Logitech International accounts for 5.3% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Logitech International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.11.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOGI traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $110.88. 1,508,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

