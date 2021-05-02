Applied Research Investments LLC Buys 6,672 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,216 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.8% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.28. 1,875,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

