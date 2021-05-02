Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 6,312 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Applied Research Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $152,241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after buying an additional 3,181,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 1,892,328 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,685,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,879,000 after buying an additional 1,300,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,452,000 after buying an additional 1,296,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,711. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

