Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,906.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

