$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021


Brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 134.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

