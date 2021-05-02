Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.000-24.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.30 billion-$35.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.54 billion.

NOC stock opened at $354.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $356.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.50.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

