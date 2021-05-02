Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 5.2% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $359,336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

