Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP cut its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Chegg makes up 3.1% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Chegg by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Chegg by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.33. 1,126,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.