Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.83. 10,314,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,780,379. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

