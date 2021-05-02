Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $815,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,092,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.39. 578,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $147.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

