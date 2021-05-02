Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $52.43. 12,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,447. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $475.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAWS shares. TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

