Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 111.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 0.4% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $20,502,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in SEA by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE traded down $4.29 on Friday, reaching $252.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,677. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.48 and a 200-day moving average of $213.99. Sea Limited has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

