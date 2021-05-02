Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 62.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.4% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,464.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,407.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,236.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $982.30 and a 52 week high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

