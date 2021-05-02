Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 19,320.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 3.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $120.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

