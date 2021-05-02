Eukles Asset Management Increases Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

