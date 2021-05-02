Eukles Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,453,288.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $148,321.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,140 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.