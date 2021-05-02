Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up about 1.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $119.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

