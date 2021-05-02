Eukles Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $319.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.17 and a 200-day moving average of $260.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

