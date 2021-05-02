Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,687 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $481.30. 796,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,191. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.76 and its 200-day moving average is $505.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

