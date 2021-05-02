Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,930,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,093,734. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

