MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

