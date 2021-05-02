MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6,459.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

