Kylin (KYL) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.29 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $62.29 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.44 or 0.00860646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.82 or 0.08570302 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KYLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.