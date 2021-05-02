The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

In other The AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,052 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 665,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth $31,572,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. 447,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

