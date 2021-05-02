Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

